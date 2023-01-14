 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

NA3HL 

Rochester 8, St. Louis Jr. 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Faribault 6, Austin 0 

Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0 

John Marshall 5, Mayo 3 

Century 4, Tartan 2 

Lourdes 3, Windom 2 (OT)

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Century 8, Visitation 6 

Two Rivers/St. Paul 6, Mayo 1 

Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 1 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Rosemount 47, John Marshall 42

Byron 80, Minneapolis Washburn 68

Lourdes 77, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70

PEM 91, Fillmore Central 53

Dover-Eyota 85, Hope Academy 79

St. Francis 79, Austin 76

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Wapsie Valley 82, Riceville 47

West Fork 59, St. Ansgar 54

Lake Mills 91, Eagle Grove 36

Crestwood 61, Kee 50

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Dover-Eyota 75, NRHEG 55

Stewartville 75, Austin 50

DeLaSalle 66, Byron 50

Hayfield 64, Minneota 40

Kasson-Mantorville 73, Worthington 41

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

West Fork 49, St. Ansgar 46

Crestwood 53, Wapsie Valley 51

Lake Mills 63, Eagle Grove 34

Recommended for you