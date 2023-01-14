Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
NA3HL
Rochester 8, St. Louis Jr. 0
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Faribault 6, Austin 0
Albert Lea 4, Red Wing 0
John Marshall 5, Mayo 3
Century 4, Tartan 2
Lourdes 3, Windom 2 (OT)
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Century 8, Visitation 6
Two Rivers/St. Paul 6, Mayo 1
Albert Lea 9, Red Wing 1
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Rosemount 47, John Marshall 42
Byron 80, Minneapolis Washburn 68
Lourdes 77, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70
PEM 91, Fillmore Central 53
Dover-Eyota 85, Hope Academy 79
St. Francis 79, Austin 76
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Wapsie Valley 82, Riceville 47
West Fork 59, St. Ansgar 54
Lake Mills 91, Eagle Grove 36
Crestwood 61, Kee 50
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Dover-Eyota 75, NRHEG 55
Stewartville 75, Austin 50
DeLaSalle 66, Byron 50
Hayfield 64, Minneota 40
Kasson-Mantorville 73, Worthington 41
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
West Fork 49, St. Ansgar 46
Crestwood 53, Wapsie Valley 51
Lake Mills 63, Eagle Grove 34