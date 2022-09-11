 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

John Marshall 3, Stewartville 1 

Faribault 4, Albert Lea 0 

Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Worthington 2, Austin 1 

Lake City 6, Schaeffer Academy 3 

PIZM 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0 

Mayo 4, Farmington 0 

Lakeville North 6, Century 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Albert Lea 5, Faribault 0 

Watertown-Mayer 10, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Winona 2 

John Marshall 4, Stewartville 1 

Lakeville North 3, Century 0 

Byron 4, Mankato West 2

Lourdes 4, Fairmont 0 

Recommended for you