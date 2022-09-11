Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
John Marshall 3, Stewartville 1
Faribault 4, Albert Lea 0
Winona 3, Kasson-Mantorville 1
Worthington 2, Austin 1
Lake City 6, Schaeffer Academy 3
PIZM 1, St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 0
Mayo 4, Farmington 0
Lakeville North 6, Century 0
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Albert Lea 5, Faribault 0
Watertown-Mayer 10, Triton/K-W/Hayfield 0
Kasson-Mantorville 3, Winona 2
John Marshall 4, Stewartville 1
Lakeville North 3, Century 0
Byron 4, Mankato West 2
Lourdes 4, Fairmont 0