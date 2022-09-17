 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

NA3HL 

Rochester 4, Wausau 2

MN Prep Football 

Northfield 27, John Marshall 0 

Lyle-Pacelli 14, Cedar Mountain 6 

Stewartville 48, Faribault 0 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Wabasha-Kellogg 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 0 

Lanesboro 1, Houston 1 

Elk River 2, St. Charles 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, Minneapolis Henry 0 

Jackson County Central 2, Triton 1 

Rushford-Peterson 2, St. Anthony 0 

LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Lanesboro 1 

Spring Grove 2, Postville 0 

Wabasha-Kellogg 2, Lanesboro 0 

Rushford-Peterson 2, Goodhue 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, Spectrum 0 

Triton 2, Murray County Central 0 

Spring Grove 2, Crestwood 0 

Houston 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1 

Medford 1, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Owatonna 2, St. Charles 0 

Medford 2, Lanesboro 0 

Spring Grove 2, Lansing-Kee 0 

Spring Grove 2, MFL MarMac 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, West Lutheran 0 

New Ulm 2, Triton 0 

Rushford-Peterson 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1

Faribault 2, St. Charles 1  

Spring Grove 2, Waukon 0 

Goodhue 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 0 

Rushford-Peterson 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, Hutchinson 1 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Osage 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0 

Mason City 2, Janesville 0 

North Linn 2, Rockford 0 

Union Community 2, Mason City 0 

Clayton Ridge 2, West Fork 0 

Osage 2, Humboldt 0 

Spring Grove 2, Crestwood 0 

Crestwood 2, Turkey Valley 0 

Crestwood 2, North Crawford 0 

Crestwood 2, Waukon 0 

Crestwood 2, Postville 0 

Osage 2, Dunkerton 0 

West Fork 2, South Winneshiek 1 

Grundy Center 2, Mason City 0 

Dike-New Hartford 2, Osage 0 

St. Ansgar 2, Central Springs 1 

Central Springs 2, Roland-Story 1 

Central Springs 2, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0 

Central Springs 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0 

Central Springs 2, Newman Catholic 0 

Mason City 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 0 

Nashua-Plainfield 2, West Fork 0 

Rockford 2, South Winneshiek 0 

MN Girls' Prep Soccer 

Lourdes 2, Austin 1 

Winona 4, PIZM 1 

Red Wing 13, Triton 0 

Century 6, New Prague 1 

Lakeville South 0, Mayo 0 

Fairmont 2, Albert Lea 1 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer 

Lourdes 3, Austin 1 

Fairmont 2, Albert Lea 1 

New Prague 2, Century 1 

Winona 2, PIZM 0 

NJCAA 

RCTC 42, Mesabi Range 19 

