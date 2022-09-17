Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
NA3HL
Rochester 4, Wausau 2
MN Prep Football
Northfield 27, John Marshall 0
Lyle-Pacelli 14, Cedar Mountain 6
Stewartville 48, Faribault 0
MN Prep Volleyball
Wabasha-Kellogg 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 0
Lanesboro 1, Houston 1
Elk River 2, St. Charles 0
Mabel-Canton 2, Minneapolis Henry 0
Jackson County Central 2, Triton 1
Rushford-Peterson 2, St. Anthony 0
LeRoy-Ostrander 1, Lanesboro 1
Spring Grove 2, Postville 0
Wabasha-Kellogg 2, Lanesboro 0
Rushford-Peterson 2, Goodhue 0
Mabel-Canton 2, Spectrum 0
Triton 2, Murray County Central 0
Spring Grove 2, Crestwood 0
Houston 1, LeRoy-Ostrander 1
Medford 1, Rushford-Peterson 1
Owatonna 2, St. Charles 0
Medford 2, Lanesboro 0
Spring Grove 2, Lansing-Kee 0
Spring Grove 2, MFL MarMac 0
Mabel-Canton 2, West Lutheran 0
New Ulm 2, Triton 0
Rushford-Peterson 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 1
Faribault 2, St. Charles 1
Spring Grove 2, Waukon 0
Goodhue 2, LeRoy-Ostrander 0
Rushford-Peterson 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Mabel-Canton 2, Hutchinson 1
IA Prep Volleyball
Osage 2, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
Mason City 2, Janesville 0
North Linn 2, Rockford 0
Union Community 2, Mason City 0
Clayton Ridge 2, West Fork 0
Osage 2, Humboldt 0
Crestwood 2, Turkey Valley 0
Crestwood 2, North Crawford 0
Crestwood 2, Waukon 0
Crestwood 2, Postville 0
Osage 2, Dunkerton 0
West Fork 2, South Winneshiek 1
Grundy Center 2, Mason City 0
Dike-New Hartford 2, Osage 0
St. Ansgar 2, Central Springs 1
Central Springs 2, Roland-Story 1
Central Springs 2, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Central Springs 2, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0
Central Springs 2, Newman Catholic 0
Mason City 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 0
Nashua-Plainfield 2, West Fork 0
Rockford 2, South Winneshiek 0
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Lourdes 2, Austin 1
Winona 4, PIZM 1
Red Wing 13, Triton 0
Century 6, New Prague 1
Lakeville South 0, Mayo 0
Fairmont 2, Albert Lea 1
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Lourdes 3, Austin 1
Fairmont 2, Albert Lea 1
New Prague 2, Century 1
Winona 2, PIZM 0
NJCAA
RCTC 42, Mesabi Range 19