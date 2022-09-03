 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

MN Prep Volleyball

Century 2, Glenville-Emmons 0 

Chatfield 2, Byron 1 

Century 2, Minneapolis Edison 0

Chatfield 3, Austin 0 

Waseca 2, Glenville-Emmons 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, South Ridge 0 

Century 2, Waseca 0 

Glenville-Emmons 2, Minneapolis Edison 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, Floodwood 0 

Byron 3, Austin 0 

Mabel-Canton 2, Proctor 0 

Byron 2, Glenville-Emmons 0 

Chatfield 2, Minneapolis Edison 0 

Austin 2, Waseca 0 

Byron 2, Chatfield 0 

Century 2, Austin 0 

Century 2, Byron 0 

IA Prep Volleyball 

St. Ansgar 2, Denver 0 

MN Prep Football 

Class B State Tournament 

Rochester 4, Miesville 2

NA3HL

Waldorf University 3, Rochester 2 OT

