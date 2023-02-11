 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 9, Winona 0 

Albert Lea 10, Waseca 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 9, Austin 3 

Dodge County 5, Somerset 3

Providence Academy 7, Lourdes 0 

Century 3, Mayo 2

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Grand Meadow 62, Lyle-Pacelli 28

Fillmore Central 70, Southland 48

Hayfield 59, Lanesboro 44

Mayo 62, Red Wing 58

Houston 92, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Rushford-Peterson 53, Spring Grove 27

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Belmond-Klemme 51, Lake Mills 50

Clear Lake 79, Saydel 39

Forest City 66, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 39

Osage 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 25

Wahlert Catholic 62, Crestwood 43

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 70, Red Wing 55

Spring Grove 56, Rushford-Peterson 45

