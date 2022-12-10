 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Lourdes 6, St. Paul Academy 3 

Southwest Christian 3, Dodge County 1 

Mayo 5, Proctor 2 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Dodge County 4, Albert Lea 2 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Lourdes 64, Caledonia 55 

LeRoy-Ostrander 40, Postville 23 

Owatonna 79, Albert Lea 43

Spring Grove 50, Kee 21

Kingsland 30, MFL Mar Mac 29

Lanesboro 59, New Hampton 54

Decorah 73, Chatfield 47

Farmington 52, Century 34

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 42, St. Ansgar 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 49

Crestwood 41, St. Charles 39

Osage 55, Mabel-Canton 21

Gilbert 56, Mason City 50

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Cherry 62, Hayfield 43 

Mayo 56, New Prague 39

Lanesboro 80, Kee 66

Owatonna 70, Albert Lea 46

LeRoy-Ostrander 66, Postville 53

Mahtomedi 74, Stewartville 67

MFL Mar Mac 64, Kingsland 38

Goodhue 76, Dover-Eyota 33

Lyle-Pacelli 84, Houston 32

IA Boys' Prep Basketball

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55

Mason City 57, Gilbert 47

Crestwood 73, St. Charles 61

Osage 74, Mabel-Canton 58

Lake Mills 69, St. Ansgar 43 

