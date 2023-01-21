 Skip to main content
Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 8, Austin 3

Luverne 3, Dodge County 2 

Albert Lea 5, Century 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Mayo 10, Austin 1

Breck 3, Lourdes 0 

Luverne 9, Dodge County 1 

Albert Lea 5, John Marshall 3 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 49, Dover-Eyota 45

Byron 63, Winona Cotter 40

Fillmore Central 55, Cannon Falls 29

Lewiston-Altura 45, Pine Island 38

Triton 73, St. Charles 50

Hayfield 56, Rushford-Peterson 52

Chatfield 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 46

Mayo 66, Stillwater 58

Stewartville 81, Caledonia 59

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 59, Northwood-Kensett 37

West Fork 48, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 11 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lyle-Pacelli 55, Regis 50

Lanesboro 75, Schaeffer Academy 51

Triton 77, St. Charles 57

Rushford-Peterson 63, Grand Meadow 12 

Eastview 75, John Marshall 52

Mayo 59, Red Wing 48

Caledonia 70, Pine Island 49

Chatfield 67, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 40

Northfield 70, Century 66

PEM 83, Lourdes 59

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 72, Northwood-Kensett 43

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 61, West Fork 49

