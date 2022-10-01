 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Saturday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Football 

Winona 38, Albert Lea 21 

Century 20, Austin 7 

Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14

MN Girls' Prep Soccer

Byron 5, Austin 0

Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 0 

PIZM 5, PEM 1 

Winona Cotter 12, Triton 0 

Mankato West 6, Albert Lea 0 

MN Boys' Prep Soccer

Austin 4, Byron 2 

PIZM 6, PEM 0 

John Marshall 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

MN Prep Volleyball 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Hayfield 0 

Chatfield 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

Alden-Conger 2, Tartan 0 

Lourdes 1, Mankato East 1 

Century 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Pine Island 2, Lanesboro 0 

Cedar Mountain 2, St. Charles 0 

Rogers 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

John Marshall 2, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Hayfield 2, New Life Academy 0 

Pine Island 1, PEM 1 

Grand Meadow 2, Lake City 0 

Chatfield 2, Hill-Murray 0 

Martin County West 2, St. Charles 0 

NRHEG 1, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1 

Alden-Conger 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Lourdes 1, Tartan 1 

Century 2, Mankato East 0 

PEM 2, Lanesboro 0 

Grand Meadow 1, Red Wing 1 

Mayo 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 0 

Rogers 2, John Marshall 0 

Austin 2, Sibley East 1 

NRHEG 1, Cleveland 1 

Red Wing 2, Pine Island 0 

Chatfield 2, Lake City 0 

Grand Meadow 2, PEM 0 

Century 2, Alden-Conger 0 

Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Chatfield 2, Lanesboro 0 

Grand Meadow 1, Hill-Murray 1 

Cedar Mountain 2, Austin 0 

New Life Academy 2, John Marshall 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Rogers 2, Hayfield 0 

Pine Island 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

Lanesboro 1, Lake City 1 

Mayo 2, Edina 0 

NRHEG 1, Lester Prairie 1 

Century 2, Tartan 0 

Alden-Conger 2, Lourdes 0 

Mankato East 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Mayo 2, Chanhassen 1 

Chatfield 2, Grand Meadow 0 

PEM 2, Pine Island 0 

Hayfield 2, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 0 

Tartan 2, Dover-Eyota 0 

Century 2, Lourdes 0 

Alden-Conger 2, Mankato East 0 

Lanesboro 2, Lake City 1 

Grand Meadow 2, Red Wing 1

 Redwood Valley 2, St. Charles 0 

John Marshall 2, Hayfield 0 

Rogers 2, Lewiston-Altura 0 

Kasson-Mantorville 1, New Life Academy 1 

Chatfield 2, Red Wing 0 

Hill-Murray 2, Pine Island 0 

Lanesboro 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0 

Austin 2, Maple River 0 

Kenyon-Wanamingo 2, NRHEG 1 

Mayo 2, Minnetonka 0 

IA Prep Volleyball 

Beckman Catholic 2, Crestwood 0 

Tripoli 2, Central Springs 1 

Charles City 2, Tripoli 0 

AGWSR 2, Crestwood 0

Mount Vernon 2, Crestwood 0 

Denver 2, Crestwood 0 

Iowa City Liberty 2, AGWSR 0 

Charles City 2, Central Springs 0 

Charles City 2, South Tama 0 

Recommended for you