Saturday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Football
Winona 38, Albert Lea 21
Century 20, Austin 7
Mabel-Canton 60, Madelia 14
MN Girls' Prep Soccer
Byron 5, Austin 0
Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 0
PIZM 5, PEM 1
Winona Cotter 12, Triton 0
Mankato West 6, Albert Lea 0
MN Boys' Prep Soccer
Austin 4, Byron 2
PIZM 6, PEM 0
John Marshall 3, Kasson-Mantorville 0
MN Prep Volleyball
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Hayfield 0
Chatfield 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Alden-Conger 2, Tartan 0
Lourdes 1, Mankato East 1
Century 2, Dover-Eyota 0
Pine Island 2, Lanesboro 0
Cedar Mountain 2, St. Charles 0
Rogers 2, Kasson-Mantorville 0
John Marshall 2, Lewiston-Altura 0
Hayfield 2, New Life Academy 0
Pine Island 1, PEM 1
Grand Meadow 2, Lake City 0
Chatfield 2, Hill-Murray 0
Martin County West 2, St. Charles 0
NRHEG 1, Glencoe-Silver Lake 1
Alden-Conger 2, Dover-Eyota 0
Lourdes 1, Tartan 1
Century 2, Mankato East 0
PEM 2, Lanesboro 0
Grand Meadow 1, Red Wing 1
Mayo 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 0
Rogers 2, John Marshall 0
Austin 2, Sibley East 1
NRHEG 1, Cleveland 1
Red Wing 2, Pine Island 0
Chatfield 2, Lake City 0
Grand Meadow 2, PEM 0
Century 2, Alden-Conger 0
Lourdes 2, Dover-Eyota 0
Chatfield 2, Lanesboro 0
Grand Meadow 1, Hill-Murray 1
Cedar Mountain 2, Austin 0
New Life Academy 2, John Marshall 0
Kasson-Mantorville 2, Lewiston-Altura 0
Rogers 2, Hayfield 0
Pine Island 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Lanesboro 1, Lake City 1
Mayo 2, Edina 0
NRHEG 1, Lester Prairie 1
Century 2, Tartan 0
Alden-Conger 2, Lourdes 0
Mankato East 2, Dover-Eyota 0
Mayo 2, Chanhassen 1
Chatfield 2, Grand Meadow 0
PEM 2, Pine Island 0
Hayfield 2, Lewiston-Altura 0
Kasson-Mantorville 2, John Marshall 0
Tartan 2, Dover-Eyota 0
Century 2, Lourdes 0
Alden-Conger 2, Mankato East 0
Lanesboro 2, Lake City 1
Grand Meadow 2, Red Wing 1
Redwood Valley 2, St. Charles 0
John Marshall 2, Hayfield 0
Rogers 2, Lewiston-Altura 0
Kasson-Mantorville 1, New Life Academy 1
Chatfield 2, Red Wing 0
Hill-Murray 2, Pine Island 0
Lanesboro 2, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Austin 2, Maple River 0
Kenyon-Wanamingo 2, NRHEG 1
Mayo 2, Minnetonka 0
IA Prep Volleyball
Beckman Catholic 2, Crestwood 0
Tripoli 2, Central Springs 1
Charles City 2, Tripoli 0
AGWSR 2, Crestwood 0
Mount Vernon 2, Crestwood 0
Denver 2, Crestwood 0
Iowa City Liberty 2, AGWSR 0
Charles City 2, Central Springs 0
Charles City 2, South Tama 0