Saturday sports scores in Minnesota and Iowa

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Fond du Lac 4, Mayo 3 OT

Minnehaha United 5, Austin 1 

Dodge County 3, New Ulm 0 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 5, Duluth Marshall 2 

Windom 3, Lourdes 1 

Red Wing 3, Albert Lea 2

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Dover-Eyota 59, Byron 56 

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 68, NRHEG 61

John Marshall 47, Winona 23 

Lanesboro 67, Lyle-Pacelli 49 

Rushford-Peterson 48, Lewiston-Altura 33 

Century 91, Minneapolis South 22 

St. Peter 61, Kasson-Mantorville 58

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lyle-Pacelli 81, Leroy-Ostrander 56 

Rushford-Peterson 58, Lewiston-Altura 45 

United South Central 80, Alden-Conger 52 

Cannon Falls 75, Dover-Eyota 63 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Charles City 56, West Hancock 55 

