Saturday sports scores from Minnesota and Iowa

KIMT News 3 Sports 

MN Prep Girls' Hockey

Dodge County 6, Northern Tier 0 

MN Prep Boys' Hockey 

Lourdes 4, Luverne 0

Mankato West 9, Austin 3 

Albert Lea 6, Faribault 0 

MN Prep Girls' Basketball 

North Fayette Valley 57, Fillmore Central 56 

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Rushford-Peterson 34 

St. Charles 48, Spring Grove 39 

MN Prep Boys' Basketball 

Schaeffer Academy 31, Lyle-Pacelli 61 

Fillmore Central 65, North Fayette Valley 68 

Decorah 49, Rushford-Peterson 48 

Byron 84, Enderlin 68 

IA Prep Girls' Basketball 

Cedar Falls 59, Mason City 36

IA Prep Boys' Basketball 

Cedar Falls 62, Mason City 46 

