Saturday prep sports scores

Here are the local high school sports scores from Saturday.

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 6, Austin 0 

Lourdes 4, Providence Academy 3

Century 4, Mayo 3 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Austin 5, Waseca 1 

Albert Lea 6, Winona 0 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Kasson-Mantorville 53, Northfield 45

Lanesboro 75, Leroy-Ostrander 46

GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther 77, ALden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 50

Lourdes 57, Winona Cotter 45

John Marshall 44, Century 39 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Forest City 45, Algona 41

Pocahontas 37, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34

Clear Lake 55, Crestwood 32 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Chatfield 80, Grand Meadow 46

Triton 69, NRHEG 33

Red Wing 85, Albert Lea 35 

