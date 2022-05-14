 Skip to main content
Saturday prep sports scores

  • Updated
MN Prep Softball 

St. Charles 2, Kasson-Mantorville 1 

Chatfield 16, Blooming Prairie 8

Benilde-St. Margaret's 6, Byron 3 

John Marshall 2, WEM 0 

Pine Island 10, Mabel-Canton 5 

Century 7, Wabasha-Kellogg 3

Bethlehem Academy 12, Pine Island 11 

Owatonna 10, Albert Lea 2 

Lake City 20, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 5

Hayfield 8, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 0

Dover-Eyota 6, Pine Island 2 

MN Prep Baseball 

Stewartville 10, Faribault 3 

Rushford-Peterson 13, Spring Grove 3

Mayo 14, Burnsville 2 

Hayfield 14, Goodhue 4 

Chatfield 3, La Crescent-Hokah 2 

Chatfield 4, Pine Island 2 

Albert Lea 12, Austin 2 

Century 14, Apple Valley 4 

