Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa Late this Afternoon into
Tonight...

.A fast moving clipper system will bring a few inches of light
snow to parts of northern and eastern Iowa late this afternoon
into tonight. Roads have become snow covered and slick this
evening and this will persist into Sunday morning. Area travelers
should plan ahead for hazardous conditions.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Slightly higher amounts possible in northeastern Worth
County.

* WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to
reach your destination safely.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Saturday prep sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the prep sports scores from Saturday.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 4, Century 1 

Mayo 5, Austin 2 

Dodge County 6, Luverne 2 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Lourdes 3, Breck 2 OT

Hastings 7, Century 1

Dodge County 5, Luverne 3 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Triton 79, St. Charles 46

Jordan 53, Kasson-Mantorville 44 

Goodhue 74, Stewartville 36

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 60, Northwood-Kensett 50 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 77, Faribault 47

Jordan 66, Kasson-Mantorville 61

Stewartville 62, Goodhue 52

Red Wing 71, John Marshall 63

Lanesboro 57, Leroy-Ostrander 51

Mankato West 68, Century 52

Byron 77, Twin Cities Academy 65

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Lake Mills 70, Northwood-Kensett 36 

