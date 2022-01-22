Saturday prep sports scores

Weather Alert

...Light Snow To Impact Northern Iowa Late this Afternoon into Tonight... .A fast moving clipper system will bring a few inches of light snow to parts of northern and eastern Iowa late this afternoon into tonight. Roads have become snow covered and slick this evening and this will persist into Sunday morning. Area travelers should plan ahead for hazardous conditions. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Slightly higher amounts possible in northeastern Worth County. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Allow extra time to reach your destination safely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or dial 5 1 1. &&