Saturday prep basketball and hockey scores

  • Updated
Here are the results from prep sports on Saturday.

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 3

Faribault 4, Albert Lea 2

Mankato West 3, Austin 1 

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Lourdes 2 

Owatonna 2, Century 1 

Mayo 2, Northfield 1 

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 4 

Hudson 9, Century 0 

Northfield 6, Mayo 0 

Austin 9, Mankato West 2

MN Boys' Prep Basketball

Stewartville 70, Red Wing 43 

PEM 69, St. Charles 30 

Rushford-Peterson 51, GET 46

Austin 74, Mayo 53

Goodhue 64, Chatfield 43

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Newman Catholic 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 68, Austin 64 

Byron 49, Winona 41 

Grand Meadow 55, Rushford-Peterson 35 

Hastings 80, John Marshall 79 

Triton 48, Waseca 43

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic 41 

Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament 

113 Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills 

126 Tucker Stangel, Osage 

132 Anders Kittelson, Osage

138 Clayton McDonough, Central Springs 

145 Bryce McDonough, Central Springs 

152 Chase Thomas, Osage 

160 Kane Zuehl, West Hancock 

170 Nicholas Fox, Osage

220 Matthew Francis, West Hancock

