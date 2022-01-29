Saturday prep basketball and hockey scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Chisago Lakes 5, Dodge County 3
Faribault 4, Albert Lea 2
Mankato West 3, Austin 1
St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Lourdes 2
Owatonna 2, Century 1
Mayo 2, Northfield 1
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Dodge County 5, Hutchinson 4
Hudson 9, Century 0
Northfield 6, Mayo 0
Austin 9, Mankato West 2
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Stewartville 70, Red Wing 43
PEM 69, St. Charles 30
Rushford-Peterson 51, GET 46
Austin 74, Mayo 53
Goodhue 64, Chatfield 43
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Newman Catholic 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Mayo 68, Austin 64
Byron 49, Winona 41
Grand Meadow 55, Rushford-Peterson 35
Hastings 80, John Marshall 79
Triton 48, Waseca 43
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 70, Newman Catholic 41
Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling Tournament
113 Hayden Helgeson, Lake Mills
126 Tucker Stangel, Osage
132 Anders Kittelson, Osage
138 Clayton McDonough, Central Springs
145 Bryce McDonough, Central Springs
152 Chase Thomas, Osage
160 Kane Zuehl, West Hancock
170 Nicholas Fox, Osage
220 Matthew Francis, West Hancock