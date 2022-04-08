Rochester United is making the trip to Chicago on Saturday to face the Rebels

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One local team just kicked off its second season.
Rochester United tipped off last weekend and lost by just two points to the CEO Kings.
But the team is excited for what this season could bring.
Rochester United is part of the OBA and ABA leagues.
They have some new faces this season, so they're putting those pieces together on the court.
Center Hank Dickey is in his second year with the team and says they can compete.
"I'm very excited just because I think Rochester has a lot of talent that is under utilized, so I think basketball wise, I think we can go a long way within this league. I think we are right there with some of the top teams in our league," says Dickey.
Rochester United hits the road to take on the Chicago Rebels Saturday afternoon at 3.