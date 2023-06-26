Rochester rower Tori Dettinger chosen for U-23 Women's Sculling Selection Camp

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester rower is at a selection camp with a chance to go to the World Rowing Championship in Bulgaria.
Lourdes graduate Tori Dettinger is in Oklahoma City for the U-23 Women's Sculling Selection Camp.
Four out of the ten athletes selected for the camp will be chosen to go to Bulgaria for the 2023 World Rowing Under 23 Championship at the end of July.
Tori was a hockey player in high school and was looking for something to do in the summer, leading her to rowing.
She applied for this camp last year and didn't get accepted.
This year, Tori got accepted and could head to the World Championships.
"It would be an amazing experience. It would be really, really cool. It would be an honor to be selected because rowing with the girls here and just seeing everyone that is here, it's a really, really high level of rowers. So it's really cool just to be here rowing with them," says Tori.
She will know on July 7 if she is heading to Bulgaria for the World Championships.