Rochester Raiders play in State Tournament on Friday

KIMT News 3 Sports - In floor hockey, the Rochester Raiders will hit the floor on Friday in the Quarterfinals of the State Tournament.
The team will face Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound West.
Senior Stuart Batterson says without the State Tournament last year because of COVID, they're pumped to get back out there.
He adds that team chemistry is key.
The Raiders are focusing on improving the offense heading into the tournament.
Stuart says he's excited for the opportunity the postseason brings.
"Just having to go up against so many different teams and players and just competing for a state championship. And that's what I love about it," he says.
The game starts at 6:30 on Friday night at Bloomington Jefferson High School.