Rochester Raiders play first home game of the season Thursday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Raiders adapted softball team is playing their first home game of the season tomorrow night.
The Raiders are 1-1 on the season with 14 athletes on the roster, ranging from middle school to high school.
The team is young and they are focusing on just getting some experience.
Shortstop Stuart Batterson has been with the team for five years and says this team is special.
"Coming to practice every day with our team chemistry and how we want to push each other every single day. And just have fun. That's the beauty of all sports. Just to have fun with your teammates and enjoy the moment, you know?" says Stuart.
The Raiders host St. Paul Humboldt Thursday night for their first game of the season.
It starts at 5:30 at Friedell Middle School.