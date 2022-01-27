Rochester Nordic Ski Team hosts annual invite

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Skiers hit the trails at Eastwood Golf Course this afternoon in the Rochester Nordic Ski Team annual invite.
Ski teams from Red Wing, Winona, and Lake City joined Rochester skiers on the 5K course.
About one hundred skiers raced today.
Head Coach David Herbert says it's about more than just the competition.
"It's just really neat to see the positive energy and the friendships that get formed. We have kids from every junior and senior high school in Rochester, but also a number of schools in the nearby communities. Zumbrota, Byron, Kasson, Stewartville. And they're all getting to be good friends and it's wonderful," says Coach.
The next race for the skiers is the Wisconsin state championships in a few weeks.