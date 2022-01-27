 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of North Central and Northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester Nordic Ski Team hosts annual invite

  • Updated
  • 0

The Rochester Nordic Ski Team hosts its annual invite.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Skiers hit the trails at Eastwood Golf Course this afternoon in the Rochester Nordic Ski Team annual invite. 

Ski teams from Red Wing, Winona, and Lake City joined Rochester skiers on the 5K course. 

About one hundred skiers raced today. 

Head Coach David Herbert says it's about more than just the competition. 

"It's just really neat to see the positive energy and the friendships that get formed.  We have kids from every junior and senior high school in Rochester, but also a number of schools in the nearby communities.  Zumbrota, Byron, Kasson, Stewartville.  And they're all getting to be good friends and it's wonderful," says Coach. 

The next race for the skiers is the Wisconsin state championships in a few weeks. 

Recommended for you