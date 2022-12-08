Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are heading to the Xcel Energy Center for Disney on Ice, keep an eye out for "The Little Mermaid".
Thursday night was opening night and the Med City's own Sarah Santee is performing as Princess Ariel.
The John Marshall graduate was part of the Rochester Figure Skating Club growing up and joined Feld Entertainment right out of high school.
This is her seventh year on the road, but it's her first time performing so close to home.
She says she has a lot of family and friends that will be in the crowd.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked her what she would say to the young figure skaters watching her.
"It's totally possible. I did it and a lot of my friends did it. And it just takes a lot of dedication. A lot of after school and before school practicing. But once you can focus in on it, it's totally possible," says Sarah.
The show kicked off Thursday night and runs through the weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.