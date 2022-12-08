Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight...

.Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest
snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may
accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent
local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are
expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be
common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between
Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to
9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight...

.Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest
snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may
accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent
local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are
expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be
common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between
Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to
9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Weather Alert

...Periods of Heavy Snow over Northern Iowa Tonight...

.Snow will become more widespread overnight with the greatest
snowfall rates arriving after midnight. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2
inches per hour may occur. In addition, the sticky snow may
accumulate on trees and cause tree limb damage and subsequent
local power outages. The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are
expected across northern Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be
common by late Friday morning. Just to the south, roughly between
Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is
possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. For the first Winter Weather
Advisory, mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the
second Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected.
Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations
of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Parts of North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 6 AM CST Friday.
For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST
tonight. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to
9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Rochester native performs in Disney on Ice in St. Paul this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you are heading to the Xcel Energy Center for Disney on Ice, keep an eye out for "The Little Mermaid". 

Thursday night was opening night and the Med City's own Sarah Santee is performing as Princess Ariel. 

The John Marshall graduate was part of the Rochester Figure Skating Club growing up and joined Feld Entertainment right out of high school. 

This is her seventh year on the road, but it's her first time performing so close to home. 

She says she has a lot of family and friends that will be in the crowd.

KIMT News 3 Sports asked her what she would say to the young figure skaters watching her. 

"It's totally possible.  I did it and a lot of my friends did it.  And it just takes a lot of dedication.  A lot of after school and before school practicing.  But once you can focus in on it, it's totally possible," says Sarah. 

The show kicked off Thursday night and runs through the weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. 

Recommended for you