Rochester native is the first athlete to sign with Rochester USL Women's League team

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC is bringing a women's team to the Med City.
The first athlete signed to play here is a Rochester native.
Lourdes soccer graduate Lindsey Birch is currently competing at the D1 level for the University of Nebraska-Omaha women's soccer team.
Lindsey started her soccer career back in fourth grade when she competed for Minnesota Thunder Academy in the cities.
And she has not stopped playing since.
She is excited for the opportunity to play at the highest level of women's soccer in the summer with the USL Women's League team here in Rochester for their inaugural season.
"There will be more opportunities to have higher level soccer here in Rochester and that can hopefully develop the game a little bit more, improve the level that people are exposed to. And also we can try to get a good fan base for soccer in Rochester," says Lindsey.
The season kicks off in the spring.