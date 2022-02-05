Rochester hosts 35th annual Hiawathaland figure skating competition

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend is the 35th annual Hiawathaland competition where figure skaters from the Midwest, and as far away as New York and San Francisco, are coming together to put on a show.
There are about 180 skaters competing this weekend from 27 clubs.
There are also 8 synchronized skating teams.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with one Rochester figure skater that says it takes a lot of practice to do well in figure skating.
She practices before and after school each day.
But she says she wouldn't want to be doing anything else.
"I love it. I really like it. After going to school all day, it's just something fun to go to. Rather than going straight home to do my homework, I love coming to practice and working on my skills and I also love working on my program and skating to different music and learning new choreography. It's just really fun for me," says Mayari Gulati.
If you're still hoping to catch some of the action, the athletes will be taking the ice tomorrow morning too at the Rochester Recreation Center.