Rochester Grizzlies prepare for the Gillette Wild in a must-win game

KIMT News 3 Sports - The Rochester Grizzlies are trying to extend their postseason.
Head Coach Chris Ratzloff says the outcome of the game tomorrow is in their hands.
"It's probably going to be on us. If we play the way we can play and be disciplined. Be responsible defensively. Get pucks deep. Get pucks on net. Take advantage of our opportunities. You know, yesterday we had a lot of scoring chances that we didn't finish on. And I think that could have changed the game," says Coach Ratzloff.
The Rochester Grizzlies are in pool play for the Fraser Cup Championship.
The team lost 5-2 last night against the Northeast Generals.
Right wing Cole Gibson and Center Justin Wright says they came out flat, but came together after the first period.
The Grizzlies were in a win or go home situation last weekend and came away with the win.
The teams says they feel the same pressure heading into tomorrow's game and feel it's an advantage.
"Once the puck drops, once you get your first couple of shifts and settle in, you're playing the same game you always have. So you go from there," says Justin.
"Yeah, like Justin said, it feels pretty cool to go on the ice and see cameras on you and stuff. It's pretty cool to be one of the last six teams standing right now, so we've just got to come out tomorrow and play our game. We'll be better," says Cole.
Puck drops against the Gillette Wild Friday afternoon at 4.