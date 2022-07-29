Rochester FC is joining the USL League Two next season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester FC is joining the USL family.
The men's team will be part of the USL League Two next season.
The franchise also added a women's professional team with the USLW League.
This now makes the men's team the highest level soccer team in Rochester and in southern Minnesota.
They will travel all over the country and to Canada to compete.
Co-owner Muharem Dedic says the future is bright for soccer in the Med City.
"This city needs something big like this. This is huge for all our youth soccer community and I hope, starting today, we can grow it bigger and better of course," says Muharem.
The team signed an apparel deal with Adidas and updated its logo.