Pros hit the track in Millville Saturday for the Spring Creek National

MILLVILLE, Minn. - Spring Creek National was on Saturday in Millville where the pros took the track to show off their stuff.
"It's some of the fastest riders in the world that get here. They're incredible athletes. Any time you can run a sustained heart rate of 180, gosh you're in shape. And that's where all of these guys are," says Mike Quinn.
Spring Creek National is one of 12 professional races in the country, where riders from all over the world come to compete.
Spring Creek Motocross Park in Millville is known for its elevation and whoops, which are bumps in the sand that you need to hit just right.
"It makes for just incredible action. Up hills, downhills. Two big up hills and downhills, so it's pretty incredible," says Mike.
The track is owned and operated by the Martins and their two sons race professionally.
One son, Alex, competed today in his final professional run in Millville.
There is just something special about this place.
"I can't stay away. I'd probably do this until I can't walk," says Mike.
In the 250 Class, Jett Lawrence got the win.
In the 450 Class, Eli Tomac took home the trophy.