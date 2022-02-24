 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snowing coming to an end tonight...

.The heavier snowfall has moved out of central Iowa with light
snow lingering at mid-evening. The light snow will taper off from
west to east over the next several hours, but partially to
completely snow covered roadways will make for slick travel
overnight.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast, central and southeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 5 1 1 app or
dial 5 1 1.

&&

Prep sports scores from Thursday night

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey 

Mayo 4, Farmington 2

Lourdes 5, Winona 1

Albert Lea 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3

Lakeville North 10, Century 2

Lakeville South 9, Dodge County 1

MN Girls' Prep Basketball 

Hayfield 71, United South Central 18

Rushford-Peterson 44, Spring Grove 41

Kingsland 83, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 41

Austin 71, Mayo 55

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Mayo 50, Austin 49

Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 53 

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Clear Lake 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 46

Decorah 62, Charles City 52 

Recommended for you