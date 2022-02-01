 Skip to main content
Prep sports scores for Tuesday night

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the local sports scores from North Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Prep Girls' Hockey

Rosemount Albert Lea 

MN Prep Girls' Basketball 

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 86, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 39

Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 36 

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Central Springs 40, Newman Catholic 33 

Bishop Garrigan 76, Forest City 51

West Hancock 48, Belmond-Klemme 34

Lake Mills 46, North Iowa 36

West Fork 71, North Union 33

Osage 65, Rockford 24 

Northwood-Kensett 47, St. Ansgar 44 

Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian 49

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 51, Forest City 46 

Lake Mills 83, North Iowa 30 

Osage 72, Rockford 48

