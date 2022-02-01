Prep sports scores for Tuesday night

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Prep Girls' Hockey
Rosemount Albert Lea
MN Prep Girls' Basketball
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 86, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 39
Southland 65, Schaeffer Academy 36
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Central Springs 40, Newman Catholic 33
Bishop Garrigan 76, Forest City 51
West Hancock 48, Belmond-Klemme 34
Lake Mills 46, North Iowa 36
West Fork 71, North Union 33
Osage 65, Rockford 24
Northwood-Kensett 47, St. Ansgar 44
Riceville 59, Waterloo Christian 49
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 51, Forest City 46
Lake Mills 83, North Iowa 30
Osage 72, Rockford 48