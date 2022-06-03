National Eagle Center reopens after renovations

WABASHA, Minn. - After closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a six month hiatus for renovations, an improved southeast Minnesota attraction is finally open and will be turning some heads this summer. The national eagle center in Wabasha, Minnesota opens Friday, June 3rd.
You'll find a newly expanded display area for the center's resident eagles - or "Eagle ambassadors" as the center likes to call them.
But that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Dr. Meg Gammage-Tucker, CEO of the National Eagle Center, said that the new renovations have even more so focused on adding to the cultural history and heritage that surrounds eagles.
"It's a different look, from conservation and science, to history art and culture, and why eagles matter to everybody in our country."
Centerpiece to the renovations was a peice of art made using traditional indigenous methods on a bison hide. Inkpa mani, the 24 year old minnesota-based artist behind the piece, walked us through the symbolism at work here.
"One of the things which is featured within this hide painting is the four directions of the eagles. In the east is the spotted eagle, in the north is the bald eagle, in the west is the golden eagle, and in the south is the black eagle. And what happens is in different alters or different beliefs, we pray to each one of those directions of eagles to ask for help and guidance."
It doesn't stop there. The center is the home of the Preston Cook American Eagle collection, a conglomerate of eagle-related icons and memorabilia for you to observe from war times and from simpler times. Collected by Preston Cook over his lifetime, the 40,000 peice collection now resides in Wabasha, with only 1% of it on exhibit at the center and the rest in archives.
The National Eagle Center is open from 10am to 5pm and is about a 50 minute drive from Rochester.