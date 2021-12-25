Osage eSports team is putting in the work to bring home a trophy

OSAGE, Iowa - KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with the Osage Green Devils eSports team.
We wanted to know what it takes to do well behind the controller.
"Communication is probably the biggest thing. Working together. You can't have one person not doing what they're supposed to do because it kind of messes it all up, so just being a team and working the map together. Having good communication is the biggest thing I think," says junior Gabe Muller.
The Osage Green Devils eSports team started about four years ago.
There are two different games that the players can compete in during the winter months.
They're called Rocket League and Overwatch.
Each game has a varsity and JV team.
Gabe and Devon play Overwatch for the varsity team.
"Every map there's points, so if you win the round, you'll get a certain amount of points. So in a capture objective, if you win that round, you'll get a point. And basically you have to win three maps, so whoever wins the first three maps, basically wins," says Gabe.
The teams practice twice a week, focusing on the strategy of the games and communication.
The Green Devils are hoping to go all the way this year.
"To win state. You know, it's a big thing. I've never won state in Overwatch. I've gotten to the semifinals last year. Then two years ago we were in the finals. So you know, just the hope is that we get to the state tournament and win state," says Gabe.
The team started as a club and progressed to a lettering sport this school year.