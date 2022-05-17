One Rochester Raider reflects on his senior year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was Senior Night on Tuesday for the Rochester Raiders.
The team is an adapted softball team.
The Raiders game with Minneapolis was canceled last minute, but they still have one regular season game left as the postseason inches closer.
The team has 14 athletes on the roster.
One senior reflects on his last season with the Raiders.
"Honestly, this whole entire year has been my favorite memory in the six years playing with the Raiders. Just getting a chance to play and getting a chance to show what I can do. I feel like that was a great moment for me in my six years," says Senior Stuart Batterson.
The Raiders face Dakota United on Monday.