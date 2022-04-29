One North Iowa athlete's dream came true Thursday night as he became a New Orleans Saint

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - One North Iowa athlete's dream came true Thursday night.
If you don't know the name Trevor Penning, I hope you do now.
Trevor describes the moment he got the call from the New Orleans Saints.
"Oh, my heart dropped. My heart dropped. I was like oh man, New Orleans. That's sick. That would be such a cool place to go. It will be incredible," says Trevor.
"About a month ago, I'm like I think it's Saints 19. And I thought, I hope earlier. I hope earlier. But that was my gut feeling way back and it's like oh my gosh, that's what happened. I'm happy. He's happy. I don't care where he went as long as he's happy," says Trevor's mom, Teresa Penning.
Trevor Penning is now a New Orleans Saint, getting drafted as the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
Trevor grew up in Clear Lake, Iowa attending Newman Catholic and then taking his talents to the University of Northern Iowa.
"He's a fun-loving guy. He treats everyone the same. He doesn't play favorites or anything like that. He's a down home, small town guy. I mean, you can tell he's from Iowa," says UNI teammate Tate Storbeck.
"If anyone deserves it, it's definitely him. He's worked countless hours. Super humble and great guy. I mean, this is crazy for all of us to witness and just he's leading the path for all of us and it's just really, really cool," says UNI teammate Tristan Roper.
Family, friends, coaches, and teammates gathered together at The Other Place in Clear Lake to celebrate Trevor's accomplishment.
"Hopefully it does a lot. Hopefully it shows that it doesn't matter where you're from, small town Iowa. Clear Lake. I mean you can make it out of anywhere, so hopefully I made them very proud tonight," says Trevor.
He made University of Northern Iowa history as a first round draft pick.
Congrats to Trevor!