One Minnesota hockey mom is changing the game for the next generation

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Meredith Lang is doing amazing things for the hockey community.
She is a finalist for the NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award and would be the first woman to win.
"When she started, I immediately noticed that there was just no girls of color that, you know, were really on her team or, you know, that she really identified with," says Meredith.
The Minnesota hockey mom says she wants to grow the game and get more players of color out on the ice.
"The days of 'build it and they will come' is of no more. We really had to get out in our community because we felt a huge obligation," says Meredith.
After her oldest daughter expressed the interest to play, Hockey Niñas was created.
From there, partnership opportunities led to Meredith co-founding Minnesota Unbounded.
"For them to really see themselves in the game and have those mentors literally take their hand and walk them through the process. These coaches have seen everything. They've seen things that have happened to them and they've seen discrimination happening, microaggressions happening within the game. And they've lived to tell the story," says Meredith.
She says it doesn't stop with her.
She hopes girls in the program, and others, continue to create change in the sport and in their every day lives.
"Everybody can do this at their community and it can be at any level. And I just want people to know like gosh, within my community I can make a difference. And I can create a better environment and create belonging within my community," says Meredith.
The voting for the NHL's Willie O'Ree Community Hero Award closes Sunday night.
Here is the link if you would like to vote.