One local athlete is trying to earn her professional status in corn hole

ROCHESTER, Minn. - RCTC's Lexi Hugeback is trying to become a professional corn hole competitor.
She says anyone can do it.
Lexi started this journey a few years ago and she is making some noise in the corn hole community.
"It's definitely a growing sport. It started with corn bags and now there's small, plastic resins in it and there's a slow and fast side. It's just a growing sport. Anyone can play and anyone can win," says Lexi.
Lexi Hugeback plays basketball at RCTC, but is also making a name for herself in another sport too.
Corn hole.
"A lot of focus. The game can be mentally draining at times. I obviously practice just sliding in and I practice like a roll bag, air mal, pushes. There's a lot of shots to the game," says Lexi.
She says anyone can learn how to play corn hole.
"We have like 12 year-old professionals playing and you have 80 year-olds playing. Anyone can play. Any age group. We have someone ... he's a professional. It was his last year and he has no arms and no limbs. And he literally can throw the bag like no other. It's insane. Anyone can play. Anyone can win," says Lexi.
It all started about five or six years ago when she was just messing around at a campground with friends.
"Start playing corn hole. It's a blast. I promise," says Lexi.
She finds out whether she's accepted as a professional corn hole competitor on Thursday.
If you want to follow along on Lexi's journey, here is a link.