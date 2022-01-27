Officials association warns baseball and softball games in north Iowa could be canceled due to lack of officials

Just how dire is the shortage of officials in northern Iowa?
The Northern Iowa Officials Association said this week that softball and baseball games this summer may be canceled due to a lack of officials.
The association is asking those interested to become an official or face the real possibility of games being canceled.
“The NIOA is asking that you consider becoming a sports official, whether inside your community or the surrounding North Central Iowa area. Now would be the time to give some serious thought about becoming a sports official because scheduled contests in your community or surrounding communities will not be played if there are no available officials to officiate these contests,” the statement said.
Anyone interested in becoming an official should contact their local athletic director.