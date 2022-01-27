 Skip to main content
...Dangerous Cold Returns Thursday Night into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20
to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Officials association warns baseball and softball games in north Iowa could be canceled due to lack of officials

  • Updated
  • 0
North Iowa Officials Association
Patterson, Jared

Just how dire is the shortage of officials in northern Iowa?

The Northern Iowa Officials Association said this week that softball and baseball games this summer may be canceled due to a lack of officials.

The association is asking those interested to become an official or face the real possibility of games being canceled.

“The NIOA is asking that you consider becoming a sports official, whether inside your community or the surrounding North Central Iowa area. Now would be the time to give some serious thought about becoming a sports official because scheduled contests in your community or surrounding communities will not be played if there are no available officials to officiate these contests,” the statement said.

Anyone interested in becoming an official should contact their local athletic director.

