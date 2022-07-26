North Iowa Fights at Mason City Arena on Saturday

MASON CITY, Iowa - This weekend North Iowa Fights takes place at the Mason City Arena.
There will be five professional bouts and five amateur bouts.
The main event is Waterloo's Mike Plazola and Jose Aguayo.
Mason City's own Holly Dight is competing in a female bout too.
KIMT News 3 Sports asked Owner and Promoter Mike Estus about his favorite part of the night.
"Everybody with smiles on their faces. Just enjoying a beer and having a good time. It enjoys me most when there's an exciting fight or they're standing with their arms in the air and they're so excited that they can't even sit down in their seats," says Mike.
You can buy tickets online through Friday and tickets will be available at the door on Saturday too.
