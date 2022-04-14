North Iowa Bulls face the St. Cloud Norsemen Friday and Saturday

MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Bulls have two more games left in the regular season.
They take on the St. Cloud Norsemen this weekend.
The Norsemen are experienced and good with the power play.
The Bulls need to play smart and work harder than their opponent.
North Iowa did not make the playoffs this year and took the ice for the last practice of the season today.
Right wing Dylan Gajewski says this team is special.
"The comradery of our locker room. When I got traded, I didn't know what to expect. I have some of my best friends in the world on this team now and I'm going to be lifelong friends with a lot of them. It was a great locker room. I love all these guys," says Dylan.
The Bulls hit the ice against the St. Cloud Norsemen Friday night.