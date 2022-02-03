 Skip to main content
...Bitter Cold Wind Chills Return to Portions of Northern Iowa
Tonight...

.Overnight low temperatures of around 10 below will combine with
wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph to produce wind chills as low as 25
below tonight. Wind chills will rise above critical thresholds by
around 7 AM Friday.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northern Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

NIACC knocks off #6 Iowa Western Wednesday night

NIACC knocks off #6 Iowa Western

MASON CITY, Iowa - The NIACC women's basketball team knocked off #6 Iowa Western last night.  

It's wasn't an easy win, but they got it done. 

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Head Coach Brad Vaught today. 

He says Iowa Western is so quick. 

The Trojans wanted to focus on defense. 

Every possession was important. 

Tonight the team is still celebrating their accomplishment. 

"We've had some tough games we just haven't finished off, you know.  And we've lost three conference games by a basket you know, so we've been right there.  I was just really happy for them to be able to beat a great team like Iowa Western and make big plays down the stretch," says Coach Vaught. 

The Trojans host another tough team on Saturday. 

Ellsworth Community College comes to town. 

That game tips off at 1. 

