NIACC knocks off #6 Iowa Western Wednesday night

MASON CITY, Iowa - The NIACC women's basketball team knocked off #6 Iowa Western last night.
It's wasn't an easy win, but they got it done.
KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with Head Coach Brad Vaught today.
He says Iowa Western is so quick.
The Trojans wanted to focus on defense.
Every possession was important.
Tonight the team is still celebrating their accomplishment.
"We've had some tough games we just haven't finished off, you know. And we've lost three conference games by a basket you know, so we've been right there. I was just really happy for them to be able to beat a great team like Iowa Western and make big plays down the stretch," says Coach Vaught.
The Trojans host another tough team on Saturday.
Ellsworth Community College comes to town.
That game tips off at 1.