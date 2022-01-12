Newman Catholic's Max Burt holds school record in assists

MASON CITY, Iowa - Remember the name Max Burt from Newman Catholic.
He became the career assist leader leading the program on the court by getting others involved.
"We're trying, to get as a team, more assists. We're playing more "we" basketball than "me" basketball," says Max.
Junior Max Burt says one of the goals this year was to turn it up on defense and it seems to be working.
The Newman Catholic boys' basketball team has just one loss on the season so far.
Max now holds the school record in assists and he credits his teammates, but also says it's not a bad gig to have.
"It's pretty fun. Being a quarterback too, you get to pass it there too. Trying to involve the whole team. Making sure everyone gets involved. It's not just about you," says Max.
He says the keys to success this season for the Newman Catholic Knights is defense, hustle, and heart.
The team plans to use these keys to go all the way this year.
"The waiting game is over. We have to go out there and do it. We have to get after it. That's where that playing as hard as we can for every single second of the game kind of happened," says Max.
He has committed to playing baseball at the University of Iowa, but we still have one more year to watch him play at the high school level.
The Newman Catholic Knights hit the court against North Butler on Friday.