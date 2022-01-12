 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to Impact the Area Friday through Late Friday
Night...

.A winter storm with the potential for moderate to heavy snow
accumulations will affect the area Friday into late Friday night.
The snow is expected to cause impacts on travel especially the
evening commute. Winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will
produce pockets of blowing and drifting snow, particularly in open
and rural areas.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches possible with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the evening commute. Easterly winds of 10
to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph will produce pockets of blowing
and drifting snow, particularly in open and rural areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Newman Catholic's Max Burt holds school record in assists

  • Updated
  • 0

MASON CITY, Iowa - Remember the name Max Burt from Newman Catholic. 

He became the career assist leader leading the program on the court by getting others involved. 

"We're trying, to get as a team, more assists.  We're playing more "we" basketball than "me" basketball," says Max. 

Junior Max Burt says one of the goals this year was to turn it up on defense and it seems to be working. 

The Newman Catholic boys' basketball team has just one loss on the season so far. 

Max now holds the school record in assists and he credits his teammates, but also says it's not a bad gig to have. 

"It's pretty fun.  Being a quarterback too, you get to pass it there too.  Trying to involve the whole team.  Making sure everyone gets involved.  It's not just about you," says Max. 

He says the keys to success this season for the Newman Catholic Knights is defense, hustle, and heart.  

The team plans to use these keys to go all the way this year. 

"The waiting game is over.  We have to go out there and do it.  We have to get after it.  That's where that playing as hard as we can for every single second of the game kind of happened," says Max. 

He has committed to playing baseball at the University of Iowa, but we still have one more year to watch him play at the high school level. 

The Newman Catholic Knights hit the court against North Butler on Friday. 

