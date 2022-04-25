Newman Catholic alum Trevor Penning named UNI's Male Athlete of the Year; NFL Draft is next

What is likely to be a life-changing week for Trevor Penning began this weekend by being named the University of Northern Iowa’s Male Athlete of the Year.
In a few days, it’s likely the Newman Catholic graduate will hear his name called in the first round of the NFL Draft.
UNI announced Penning, a 6-foot-7, 320-pound offensive lineman, as its athlete of the year this weekend.
Penning was named a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, presented to the nation’s Offensive Player of the Year award. He was the only offensive lineman to be a finalist.
Following the season at UNI, he participated in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, a showcase for the nation’s top college football players.
And since the end of his season at UNI, his name has been linked to many NFL teams in the first round of the draft.
The first round of the NFL Draft will be held Thursday, and the second and third rounds will be Friday.
Here's the breakdown of Penning by the Associated Press:
Trevor Penning, 6-7, 330, Northern Iowa
Breakdown: Salty competitor with great size and enough of athleticism to provide promise that he will be able to stay in front of NFL speed and quickness off the edge. But the whole game needs refinement.
Fact: Did not have any Division I scholarship offers until his senior high school season.
Gone by: Pick No. 20.