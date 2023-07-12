Motocross in Millville kicks off on Thursday morning leading up to the Spring Creek National race

MILLVILLE, Minn. - Motocross in Millville kicks off on Thursday morning.
Spring Creek National is this weekend where athletes from all over the world are coming to compete.
This is one of twelve races the pros compete in each year.
On Saturday, the pros are hitting the track in the 250 and 450 motos.
The track in Millville is known for Mount Martin, which is almost 300 feet high, and its whoops, which are bumps in the track.
Former pro racer and now coach, Alex Martin, tells us what makes Spring Creek National so special.
"Not only is it cool because you have the best racers in the world there and it's a really unique track, but it's also kind of a beautiful area. You're in a valley. There's a lot of greenery, trees. There's a creek that runs through the property, Spring Creek. So it's really become not only just a fun place to go for racers, but also for families," says Alex.
Gates opened for campers on Wednesday night and amateur racers are hitting the track for practice on Thursday morning.
Here is the link with the full schedule.