 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Monday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Mankato 16, JM/Lourdes 5 

Owatonna 9, Mayo 8 

Century 14, Northfield 4 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Century 11, Northfield 10 

Mayo 15, Owatonna 7 

MN Prep Softball

United South Central 11, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 1 

Northfield 4, Kasson-Mantorville 3 

MN Prep Baseball

Hayfield 16, Maple River 3 

United South Central 5, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 2 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2, Humboldt 1 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Humboldt 3, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0 

Clear Lake 5, Belmond-Klemme 1 

Recommended for you