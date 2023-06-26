 Skip to main content
Monday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Monday morning.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

IA Prep Softball 

Ames 12, Mason City 3 

Ames 15, Mason City 0 

Riceville 11, GMG 1 

Belmond-Klemme 13, Forest City 3 

Central Springs 25, Northwood-Kensett 0 

Eagle Grove 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1 

North Union 14, Lake Mills 0 

West Fork 4, Osage 0 

Webster City 1, Clear Lake 0 

St. Ansgar 13, Rockford 1 

IA Prep Baseball 

Belmond-Klemme 16, Forest City 5 

Central Springs 8, Northwood-Kensett 3 

Lake Mills 6, North Union 2 

Osage 4, West Fork 3 

St. Ansgar 9, Rockford 0 

Webster 4, Clear Lake 3 

