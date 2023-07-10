 Skip to main content
Monday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Monday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

IA Prep Softball 

Clarksville 12, St. Ansgar 2 

Northwoods League 

Rochester 12, Bismarck 6

