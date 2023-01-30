Monday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther 70, AC/GE 45
Kasson-Mantorville 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55
NRHEG 62, Belle Plaine 55
Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35
Kingsland 67, Lyle-Pacelli 37
Lanesboro 77, Southland 51
Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 33
Lourdes 57, La Crescent 22
Spring Grove 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Red Wing 62, Mayo 45
Austin 73, Albert Lea 49
Chatfield 66, Waseca 62
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Clear Lake 54, Algona 51
Central Springs 61, Rockford 19
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock 69
Humboldt 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
Osage 66, Charles City 11
St. Ansgar 51, Crestwood 47
Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 39
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
Truman/Martin/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 45
Kingsland 80, Grand Meadow 61
Byron 74, Winona 73
La Crescent-Hokah 58, Lourdes 47
Maple River 69, NRHEG 47
Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 27
Rushford-Peterson 65, Mabel-Canton 44
Winona Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59
Fillmore Central 85, Randolph 56
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Central Springs 82, Rockford 61
Crestwood 60, St. Ansgar 49
Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54
Charles City 68, Osage 56
West Hancock 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46
Forest City 79, North Iowa 69
Humboldt 86, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63
MN Girls' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 11, Fairmont 1
MN Boys' Prep Hockey
Albert Lea 8, Austin 1