WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY
TUESDAY

Very cold wind chills as low as 20 to 35 below zero.

Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, north central, southwest and
west central Wisconsin.

Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Monday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Monday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

GHEC-Truman-Martin Luther 70, AC/GE 45

Kasson-Mantorville 71, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 55

NRHEG 62, Belle Plaine 55

Grand Meadow 60, Houston 35

Kingsland 67, Lyle-Pacelli 37

Lanesboro 77, Southland 51

Rushford-Peterson 69, Mabel-Canton 33

Lourdes 57, La Crescent 22 

Spring Grove 55, LeRoy-Ostrander 27 

Red Wing 62, Mayo 45

Austin 73, Albert Lea 49 

Chatfield 66, Waseca 62

IA Girls' Prep Basketball

Clear Lake 54, Algona 51

Central Springs 61, Rockford 19 

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock 69

Humboldt 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

Osage 66, Charles City 11 

St. Ansgar 51, Crestwood 47 

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 39

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

Truman/Martin/GHEC 70, Alden-Conger 45

Kingsland 80, Grand Meadow 61

Byron 74, Winona 73

La Crescent-Hokah 58, Lourdes 47

Maple River 69, NRHEG 47

Spring Grove 81, LeRoy-Ostrander 27

Rushford-Peterson 65, Mabel-Canton 44

Winona Cotter 67, Dover-Eyota 59 

Fillmore Central 85, Randolph 56

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Central Springs 82, Rockford 61

Crestwood 60, St. Ansgar 49

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54

Charles City 68, Osage 56

West Hancock 50, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 46

Forest City 79, North Iowa 69

Humboldt 86, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63

MN Girls' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 11, Fairmont 1 

MN Boys' Prep Hockey

Albert Lea 8, Austin 1 

