Monday sports scores

Here are the sports scores from Monday.

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 18, Century 8 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Century 11, Mayo 7

MN Prep Baseball 

Triton 13, Winona Cotter 1 

Dover-Eyota 11, PEM 5

PEM 11, Dover-Eyota 4

NRHEG 12, Southland 2 

GMLOK 8, Blooming Prairie 4

GE/AC 6, WEM 2

St. Charles 5, Mabel-Canton 1 

Lyle-Pacelli 5, Martin Luther 0 

Pine Island 7, Kasson-Mantorville 4

Lourdes 11, Lewiston-Altura 1 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Stewartville 1 

MN Prep Softball 

Winona Cotter 12, Rushford-Peterson 1 

Winona Cotter 11, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 0 

WEM 24, GE/AC 4

Winona 16, John Marshall 1 

La Crescent-Hokah 3, Stewartville 0 

PEM 14, Triton 3

St. Charles 11, PEM 0 

IA Boys' Prep Soccer 

Denver 6, Charles City 0 

IA Girls' Prep Soccer 

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Clear Lake 1 

