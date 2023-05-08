Monday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Lacrosse
Mayo 18, Century 8
MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse
Century 11, Mayo 7
MN Prep Baseball
Triton 13, Winona Cotter 1
Dover-Eyota 11, PEM 5
PEM 11, Dover-Eyota 4
NRHEG 12, Southland 2
GMLOK 8, Blooming Prairie 4
GE/AC 6, WEM 2
St. Charles 5, Mabel-Canton 1
Lyle-Pacelli 5, Martin Luther 0
Pine Island 7, Kasson-Mantorville 4
Lourdes 11, Lewiston-Altura 1
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4, Stewartville 1
MN Prep Softball
Winona Cotter 12, Rushford-Peterson 1
Winona Cotter 11, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 0
WEM 24, GE/AC 4
Winona 16, John Marshall 1
La Crescent-Hokah 3, Stewartville 0
PEM 14, Triton 3
St. Charles 11, PEM 0
IA Boys' Prep Soccer
Denver 6, Charles City 0
IA Girls' Prep Soccer
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 4, Clear Lake 1