 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monday sports scores

  • Updated
  • 0

KIMT News 3 Sports - 

MN Boys' Prep Basketball 

South St. Paul 88, Byron 60

Lanesboro 60, Southland 40

Spring Grove 69, Fillmore Central 65

IA Boys' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa 67

Newman Catholic 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53

Osage 66, West Fork 51

MFL MarMac 94, Crestwood 64

MN Girls' Prep Basketball

Nicollet 64, AC/GE 49

Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33

Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41

Fillmore Central 50, Lyle-Pacelli 19

Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43

St. Charles 45, Mabel-Canton 38

Mankato West 64, Albert Lea 28

IA Girls' Prep Basketball 

Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa 38

St. Ansgar 52, Clarksville 35

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic 32

Central Springs 48, Northwood-Kensett 41

West Fork 60, Osage 40

Recommended for you