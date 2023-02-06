Monday sports scores

KIMT News 3 Sports -
MN Boys' Prep Basketball
South St. Paul 88, Byron 60
Lanesboro 60, Southland 40
Spring Grove 69, Fillmore Central 65
IA Boys' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 79, North Iowa 67
Newman Catholic 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53
Osage 66, West Fork 51
MFL MarMac 94, Crestwood 64
MN Girls' Prep Basketball
Nicollet 64, AC/GE 49
Grand Meadow 44, Randolph 33
Houston 67, Schaeffer Academy 41
Fillmore Central 50, Lyle-Pacelli 19
Rushford-Peterson 62, Southland 43
St. Charles 45, Mabel-Canton 38
Mankato West 64, Albert Lea 28
IA Girls' Prep Basketball
Bishop Garrigan 72, North Iowa 38
St. Ansgar 52, Clarksville 35
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic 32
Central Springs 48, Northwood-Kensett 41
West Fork 60, Osage 40