Monday sports scores

  Updated
  • 0

Here are the sports scores from Monday night.

KIMT News 3 Sports 

MN Prep Softball 

Byron 1, Century 0 

Lourdes 12, St. Paul Central 7

Rushford-Peterson 13, Mabel-Canton 8

Faribault 13, Austin 3 

Cannon Falls 13, Triton 1

Maple River 7, NRHEG 2

Goodhue 20, Schaeffer Academy 0 

United South Central 1, Hayfield 0 

Owatonna 7, Kasson-Mantorville 0 

Belle Plaine 8, St. Charles 2

Pine Island 15, PEM 5

MN Prep Baseball 

Austin 3, Faribault 1 

Austin 3, Faribault 2 

Stewartville 5, Pine Island 0 

Lyle-Pacelli 10, St. Clair 0 

Triton 4, JWP 3 

Byron 6, Kasson-Mantorville 5

United South Central 5, Hayfield 1 

Lourdes 7, Lake City 0 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Goodhue 2 

NRHEG 8, Maple River 1 

MN Girls' Prep Lacrosse

Mayo 19, JM/Lourdes 4

IA Boys' Prep Soccer

North Fayette Valley 8, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Clear Lake 10, Charles City 0 

