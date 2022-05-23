 Skip to main content
Monday prep sports scores

MN Boys' Lacrosse

Century 11, Mayo 10 

MN Girls' Lacrosse

Century 14, Mayo 4 

MN Softball 

Chatfield 14, Lewiston-Altura 4 

Hayfield 8, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

Bethlehem Academy 8, Glenville-Emmons/Alden-Conger 2

Wabasha-Kellogg 29, Schaeffer Academy 2

Mabel-Canton 17, Lyle-Pacelli 2 

Rushford-Peterson 10, Fillmore Central/Lanesboro 2

St. Charles 6, Lake City 0 

Winona Cotter 4, Caledonia/Spring Grove 0 

Pine Island 13, Blooming Prairie 3 

Cannon Falls 6, Lourdes 2 

Dover-Eyota 5, GMLOK 1 

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 2, Triton 0 

NRHEG 24, St. Clair/Loyola 0 

MN Baseball 

Red Wing 4, Austin 3

Lewiston-Altura 10, Fillmore Central 6 

Mankato East 6, Century 2

Red Wing 7, Austin 1 

IA Softball

Central Springs 1, St. Ansgar 0

Newman Catholic 2, Osage 1 

IA Baseball 

Newman Catholic 10, Osage 0 

IA Boys' Soccer

