Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City

  Updated
  • 0

Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota's first professional cornhole competitor is right here in the Med City. 

Lexi Hugeback is a student at Rochester Community and Technical College. 

She also plays basketball. 

But what we haven't seen is all the time Lexi has put in practicing cornhole. 

And it's paying off. 

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with her back in September when she was waiting to find out if she had been accepted as a professional. 

Well, she accomplished that goal. 

"For the future, I want to be for sure a top female pro.  For sure.  I hope to requalify through standings and stuff like that.  Otherwise, just keep getting better.  That's all you can ask for.  Just keep getting better and keep competing," says Lexi. 

Her first competition as a professional is in April. 

