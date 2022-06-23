Minnesota Rush U15 team is heading to National Tournament

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Minnesota Rush have qualified for a National Tournament for the first time in club history.
Two of the athletes says the team will be ready.
"The main thing for me is getting our team out there. Getting out there as in like Minnesota actually being a good soccer state. For us being able to make it to this national tournament. For us being able to show what we're made of and show how good we can play," says Owen Spaeth.
The Minnesota Rush U15 Boys Select team is making club history, becoming the first team in 45 years to make it to the US Youth National Presidents Cup Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.
"It's going to take everything. It's going to be everything we've put in this year. We're going to have to really show them what we're made of and really be committed out there on the field and give it 110%," says Michael Price.
Only four teams in each age group throughout the country qualify for this tournament and they have to win both the state and regional tournaments to advance.
Two of the athletes say this is more than just a team.
"It truly is a family. I mean, it really is one of those things where every single player is a great player. When it comes to passing to a player, I trust every single player with the ball. I trust every single player can shoot. I know that every single player is on this team for a reason," says Michael.
Owen and Michael say they cannot wait to take the field in the national tournament.
"I'm going to be excited playing in front of all the, with all the anticipation of being able to go out and play. I'm ready for it," says Owen.
"Yeah, same. Knowing that we're going to be playing against some top, top clubs. It's going to be really fun. It's goin to be a really great experience," says Michael.
The team represents the Midwest region and will face the winners of the East, South, and Far West regions.
Competition kicks off July 7th.
If you want to support the team in their travels, here is a link.